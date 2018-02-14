Daimler Whines EV Switch Will Require Financial Efforts to Support Supply Chain

There's absolutely no doubt over the level of enthusiasm with which legacy carmakers are making the switch to electric vehicles, if there is any to begin with.

The whole diesel debacle started by Volkswagen in 2015 meant that all manufacturers now have to get a bit more serious about their EV productivity if they're to lower fleet emissions to an acceptable level. And with almost all brands about to launch at least one battery-product model over the course of the next year or two, they've clearly been burning the midnight oil.



Daimler and its main passenger car brand,



Part of Daimler's



"Due to the planned electrification of new model series and a shift in customer demand from diesel to gasoline engines, the Mercedes-Benz Cars segment in particular is faced with the risk that Daimler will require changed volumes of components from suppliers," reads the company's annual report, quoted by



"This could result in over- or under-utilization of production capacities for certain suppliers. If suppliers cannot cover their fixed costs, there is the risk that suppliers could demand compensation payments. Necessary capacity expansion at suppliers' plants could also require cost-effective participation."



