2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 Petronas Rendered as The Forbidden Racing Special

Sure, the early February introduction of the fourth-generation A-Class didn't include any Affalterbach models, but the world wide web has already delivered renderings
that help us build sweet expectations.
Well, the render we have here tries to mix the traditional Mercedes-AMG
styling cues with the all-new design of the 2019 A-Class, while throwing in the Sauber attire.
Now, before we move any further, allow us to point out that while the front end of this digital hot hatch looks splendid, the rest of the car could use a little extra work in its transition form the normal A-Class
to the go-fast one.
Speaking of which, the fourth incarnation of the A-Class is rumored to see the compact receiving not one, but two Mercedes-AMG versions. For one thing, this would mirror the S3 and RS3 incarnations of the Merc's Ingolstadt rival.
As such, the first is expected to deliver around 300 horses, with the Mercedes-AMG A35 or A40 nameplates expected for the spicy compact.
When it comes to the second, this will replace the current A45 and may or may not maintain the nameplate, since certain rumors talk about the German automotive producer preparing the A50 badge.
Regardless, you can expect the newcomer to be the most powerful hot hatch ever, with this delivering well over the 400 hp of the current car. It's worth noting that instead of simply squeezing even more power out of the two-liter turbo of the A45, the Affalterbach engineers will also throw in some hybrid magic.
2019 A45 AMG Petronas render. % or Nü? • Buying/Wrapping a car? DM me for rendering enquiries • @mercedesamgf1 @mercedesamg #mercedes #amg #mercedesamg #petronas #mercedesbenz #benz #a45
A post shared by MF Design (@mfcardesign) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:51am PST