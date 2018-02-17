Publicis To Establish Emil Jellinek Branch for Mercedes-Benz Global Contract

In Germany, the task of promoting Mercedes-Benz falls to antoni, in the U.S. advertising is handled by Merkley+Partners while the Chinese market is overseen by BBDO, who also is the current global advertiser.Last week, the German automaker announced that the coordinated strategy for global advertising would be handled by Publicis starting this summer.Arthur Sadoun, the head of the advertising agency, said the contract is the biggest in the industry in a year and a half. To give you an idea of how big, Adweek reports that in 2017 Daimler spent as a group $950 million globally on advertising.Currently, Publicis is under contract with several other automakers, including General Motors. For the Mercedes-Benz account, the agency will establish a dedicated branch, named Publicis Emil, in honor of Emil Jellinek, responsible for the creation of the Mercedes trademark in 1902.“It was Emil who placed a large order for a new car with Daimler with one condition: that they are named after his daughter, Mercedes. It is in this same spirit of progress that we have adopted his name for our new agency,” Sadoun said in a statement cited by Adweek.Until this announcement, the Mercedes-Benz global contract was being handled by BBDO, with whom the carmaker collaborated in some 40 countries. Their contract expires on June 30.“Our huge thanks to BBDO Worldwide and in particular to Andrew Robertson and Thilo Schotte personally for eleven years of extremely successful cooperation, which has elevated international marketing at Mercedes-Benz to new heights," said Jens Thiemer, Vice President Marketing Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars.