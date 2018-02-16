autoevolution
 

New Mercedes-Benz GLB Followed by 2019 G-Class in Father and Son Prototype Test

Now that the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class has marked the debut of the second-generation MFA (Modular Front Architecture) platform, we're looking forward to meeting the rest of the models built on this architecture. And while the list includes the A-Class Sedan, the CLA and the GLA, we're here to focus on the upcoming GLB.
Those worrying about the GLB having to fit in between the already-out GLC and the still-testing second-gen GLA have no reason to fret.

For one thing, since the crossover market is booming, there's still room for newcomers that play the niche game.

Then there are the assets that set the GLB apart from the GLA. It all starts with the more rugged design, which is expected to borrow quite a few styling cues from the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (keep in mind that both the standard and the Mercedes-AMG G 63 versions of the offroader have been introduced).

In fact, the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page allows you to see the GLB followed by a 2019 G-Class, hence the title above.

The design of the GLB will also allow for more headroom - the outgoing GLA had a few issues in this area and while the new model will undoubtedly address this, you'll probably have to go for the GLB if you're seeking the ultimate accommodation while using a compact platform.

At least for the launch lineup, we'll receive the three engines that have been introduced for the fourth-generation A-Class. As such, the GLB 200 will be animated b a 1.33-liter turbo delivering 163 hp and 250 Nm (not worthy of the crossover status, we know), while the GLB 250 will offer 224 hp and 350 Nm of torque thanks to a two-liter turbo-four.

The transportation needs of diesel lovers will be catered to by the GLB 180, which is set to deliver 116 hp and 260 Nm. Later on in the model's lifecycle, the German automotive producer should offer at least two stages of tune for a two-liter diesel, with these expected to deliver 150 and 190 hp.

Returning to the spy clip below, we'll remind you that a prototype sporting the production taillights (the one seen here has the mule light clusters) has already been spotted in traffic.

