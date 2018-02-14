Mercedes GLB-Class Shows Taillights in Germany

The GLB-Class is part of two families. On the one hand, it's getting ready to join the growing roster of front-wheel-drive crossovers from premium automakers. And on the other, it's one of several models Mercedes plans to develop on its revised MFA platform, the same one that underpins the 2019 A-Class.

Does the GLB belong in such company? Well, the car was specifically designed to look more rugged than its sister, so the body is tall. That not only makes it similar to the upcoming GLE but will also give passengers more headroom.



But there's at least one clear difference between the GLB and the old GLK: the taillights. Here, they go across the tailgate, a new thing Mercedes is doing with all its designs. Underneath all that camouflage could be a lot more curves than we expect.



We're calling it a front-wheel-drive crossover, but that doesn't mean it won't come with AWD too. But like the new A-Class, it's likely that some models will be equipped with more "rudimentary" rear suspension.



None of the A-Class' engines fit the character of this vehicle, but they should still be available. These include a base 1.33-liter turbo with cylinder deactivation, 163 HP and 250 NM that will go into the GLB 200, a 2-liter turbo with 224 HP and 350 that will power the GLB 250 and a small diesel for the GLB 180 d producing 116 HP and 260 Nm.



Nearly every model in this segment packs a 2-liter diesel, which Mercedes should offer as well, in at least two power stages: 150 and 190 HP.



