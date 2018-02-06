autoevolution
 

Jaguar E-Pace Builder Is Online, Starts at $39,595

Small cars with big price tags are nothing new. And being a crossover, the Jaguar E-Pace is quite a bit more expensive than the base Audi A3. Let's dive into the official car builder on Jaguar USA and see if it's worth the money.
No matter which trim level you go for, the E-Pace is fitted with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This is rated at 246-horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque (365 Nm). That's already more of everything that you'll find in the Mercedes GLA, Audi Q3 or BMW X1.

But at $39,595 (after $995 destination), the E-Pace is more expensive as well. And we're not sure you want the base model either. As standard, you get LED headlights and heated mirrors. But the two-zone climate control isn't backed up by heated or electrically adjustable seats.

Bumping the price to $48,245 is the R-Dynamic model which gets the P300 AWD powertrain. Why is it called the P300? Because it boasts 296-hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). What? Nevermind.

This trim level also gets special bumpers, fog lights, chrome trim, and 18-inch wheels, all meant to make the E-Pace look sportier. Jaguar throws in heated power seats, navigation and a lot of safety systems like blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, park assist, and rear traffic monitor.

And finally, there's the $54,45 R-Dynamic First Edition, with frankly silly features like "no engine badge," First Edition carpets, an ebony headliner and a puddle light.

And because of the way Jaguar has two trim level systems on top of each other, you will also have to choose between S, SE, and HSE. Care to guess which one asks $6,000 for perforated leather, keyless entry, 20-inch wheels and a nice sound system?

But wait, we're not done because there are also colors to consider. Fuji White is the only standard one, while Farallon Black and Silicon Silver are $1,200. The $360 Configurable Dynamics system lets drivers adjust the way the car drives, and you want that after you've spent $1,020 on adaptive dampers.
