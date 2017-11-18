Pandem Widebody E92 BMW M3 Is Wild: Don't Call It Rocket Bunny

The E92 incarnation of the BMW M3 has now reached that sweet spot where prices have dropped, so more and more aficionados can afford it, with the German tool still being fresh enough to deliver sweet performance. Of course, the aftermarket side of the industry is taking full advantage of the M car's popularity, with the latest example of this delivering a Pandem widebody package.

The Pandem packages are arguably more extreme than the Rocket Bunny bits, with the one fitted to the E92 M3 thoroughly transforming the appearance of the car - it's enough to check out the front view of the Bavarian athlete to figure this out.



In fact, the Pandem BMW M3 kit we're looking at is ready to gift the coupe with racetrack-grade aerodynamics and everything starts with the massive front splitter.



Going past the sides of the vehicle, we get to the posterior, where the rear fascia extensions look restrained. Nevertheless, the fixed rear wing, together with the tail element underneath it, provide enough downforce for triple-digit speed cornering.



We must also mention the wheels, whose design allows them to fill the generous arches of the M3. We're talking about multi-spoke units, which are shod in Toyo-supplied rubber. The slicks once again talk about the circuit destination of the



Until we get to see the thing on the road, you can check out a 3D-rendered version of the Pandem E92 BMW M3 kit in the Facebook clip below.



