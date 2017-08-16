Nissan GT-R Nismo Fan-Made Lego Replica Is the Blocky Godzilla You Wish You Had

The last thing you would choose to replicate the rounded design of modern vehicles is a set of bricks, and yet Lego and cars seem to go together very well.

The real stunner is what he's done with the interior, where there are black and red seats, a dashboard complete with instrument cluster as well as a center console with satnav. Not impressed? How about a hood that opens to reveal a V6 turbo engine? No, it doesn't work, but we wouldn't really have been surprised if it did. The Danish toy company has always had things with wheels in its lineup, but recently it has gone one step further with the introduction of the Speed Champions sets. If you browse through the available boxes, you'll see there's a Chevrolet Corvette Z06, a Mercedes-GT3, a Porsche 911 GT, and even a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck.However, what the collection is missing is one of the most iconic sports cars ever made: the Nissan GT-R. A mistake Lego will undoubtedly fix at some point, but something Firas Abu-Jaber wasn't going to wait for.You see, Firas is a very talented Lego builder and also a fan of the Japanese model, so he combined the two and came up with this beauty. We've shown you the process that Lego designers use to create a new set when Craig Callum, one of the company's creative men, talked us through the birth of the Ford GT40 Speed Champions model.Compared to Firas' creations, those are small, simplistic replicas. Abu-Jaber has a much more thorough approach to his designs, which makes his work both easier and more complicated at the same time.It's easier because the bigger the scale, the simpler it gets to reproduce the original shapes with the limited angles of the Lego bricks. But it's not all good news: a larger car also means that Firas needs to go into much greater detail, which he certainly does.One look at this plastic Godzilla is enough to start a slow clap for the man's work. He chose a Nismo version of the Japanese legendary sports car, which means the exterior is white with red accents and a bit of black, particularly for the wing.The real stunner is what he's done with the interior, where there are black and red seats, a dashboard complete with instrument cluster as well as a center console with satnav. Not impressed? How about a hood that opens to reveal a V6 turbo engine? No, it doesn't work, but we wouldn't really have been surprised if it did.