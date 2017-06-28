autoevolution

Audi S4 Pickup Truck Is Real: Smyth Performance Makes German Ute

28 Jun 2017, 19:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Tired of looking at the same old German car design? Do you thirst for the car that nobody else at your local car meets? Then look no further than the Audi S4 B6 pickup truck made by Smyth Performance.
10 photos
Audi S4 Pickup Truck Is Real, Smyth Performance Makes German UteAudi S4 Pickup Truck Is Real, Smyth Performance Makes German UteAudi S4 Pickup Truck Is Real, Smyth Performance Makes German UteAudi S4 Pickup Truck Is Real, Smyth Performance Makes German UteAudi S4 Pickup Truck Is Real, Smyth Performance Makes German UteAudi S4 Pickup Truck Is Real, Smyth Performance Makes German UteAudi S4 Pickup Truck Is Real, Smyth Performance Makes German UteAudi S4 Pickup Truck Is Real, Smyth Performance Makes German UteAudi S4 Pickup Truck Is Real, Smyth Performance Makes German Ute
Yes, we said S4, not A4. That's because the builders did it the right way this time and started with a sedan that has ample power. Originally, this had a 4.2-liter V8 pushing 344 PS to the ground via all fours. And... that hasn't changed. But a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 5 seconds is fast even by today's standards, so we can't complain. Of course, you can also have a regular engined A4 too.

It's entirely different to the Jetta, Smyth's last project, so the A4/B6 kit is rounded and less body. The added metalwork (and it is all metal) mostly follows the design that Audi came up with. And for the record, Peter Schreyer took the lead on this car. You know, the guy responsible for all the sexy Kia and Hyundai models of late.

Also, the ute tailgate tilts forward into the trapezoidal bed at a slight angle, adding to the unique look. And it also blends pretty well with the taillights, giving it a Commodore sort of look.

"No more safe designs, we wanted something different, and we got it," said founder Mark Smith in a Facebook post.

Now, as some of you are aware, the B6 is one of the worst Audis you can own. There's all sort of electric gremlins, a sunroof that can leak into the cabin, gearbox problems and the engine that's difficult to work on. But that works to its strengths because for very little money you gain access to features Smyth's Jetta ute can only dream of.

The company says "full production" will begin on July 5th. In case you forgot, they come in a kit that you put together yourself - some assembly and cutting required.
Audi S4 pickup truck Ute Audi
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed