Audi S4 Pickup Truck Is Real: Smyth Performance Makes German Ute

Tired of looking at the same old German car design? Do you thirst for the car that nobody else at your local car meets? Then look no further than the Audi S4 B6 pickup truck made by Smyth Performance.

10 photos



It's entirely different to the Jetta, Smyth's last project, so the A4/B6 kit is rounded and less body. The added metalwork (and it is all metal) mostly follows the design that Audi came up with. And for the record, Peter Schreyer took the lead on this car. You know, the guy responsible for all the sexy Kia and Hyundai models of late.



Also, the ute tailgate tilts forward into the trapezoidal bed at a slight angle, adding to the unique look. And it also blends pretty well with the taillights, giving it a Commodore sort of look.



"No more safe designs, we wanted something different, and we got it," said founder Mark Smith in a Facebook post.



Now, as some of you are aware, the B6 is one of the worst Audis you can own. There's all sort of electric gremlins, a sunroof that can leak into the cabin, gearbox problems and the engine that's difficult to work on. But that works to its strengths because for very little money you gain access to features



