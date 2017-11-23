autoevolution
 

Volvo XC40 Is Boxy and Comfortable, Says First Review

23 Nov 2017, 20:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Right from the beginning, you can tell that Matt Prior is slightly fed up with reviewing SUVs. After all, he jumped out of the Jaguar E-Pace and into the Volvo XC40. But how does the all-new compact from Sweden compare to its rivals?
84 photos
2018 Volvo XC40 production2018 Volvo XC40 production2018 Volvo XC40 production2018 Volvo XC40 production2018 Volvo XC40 production2018 Volvo XC40 production2018 Volvo XC40 production2018 Volvo XC40 production2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover
The XC40 will go up against not only the Jag, but also the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes GLA. And just like all those cars, it's built on a front-wheel-drive platform, which it will eventually share with the V40 hatchback.

Its platform is made mostly of steel, which is why this XC40 D4 weighs a little over 1.7 tons with AWD and an 8-speed automatic.

As far as the styling is concerned, the Volvo scores points for not trying to look like a coupe, which you see a lot of other crossovers do. Its designers wanted it to take the appearance of a small muscular robot, and they've succeeded. We like it, but the rear pillars do seem a little on the thick side.

The interior also follows Volvo's recent design, with excellent seats and a large portrait display handling most tasks. Autocar's reviewer notes that a few extra buttons would be useful, also point out that the materials aren't up to the same standards as in the bigger XC60 and XC90.

But corners are always cut when you need to combine a premium badge and plenty of technology into a cheap package. The XC40 D4 gets to 100 km/h (62mph) in 7.9 seconds, and we think you'd be better off with a cheaper D3 because you're not going to be pushing it into corners.

While some premium crossovers try to act all sporty by offering keener cornering, the XC40 focuses mainly on comfort. It does, however, have "brittle" suspension over some surfaces, which is not what you want to hear. Overall, we'd hold off on the buying decision because the first reviews are often seen through rose-colored glasses.

Volvo XC40 Volvo xc40 premium crossover
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryAll MERCEDES BENZ models  