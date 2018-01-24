2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied Again in Stuttgart

In case you live in the part of the world where the B-Class isn't sold, know that this is what German automakers call a compact premium tourer. Basically, it's a more practical hatchback with a big trunk that still rides well on the highway.The 2019 model, codenamed W247, is the second generation that can be called a compact car. However, the nameplate has been around since 2005. It's very popular in Germany, but not what you'd call a global bestseller.That's why the 2019 B-Class is based on the older model. We've seen it without the camouflage in the past, and let's just say everything lines up perfectly.But just because it doesn't have the same new platform as the A-Class doesn't mean you'll be missing out. Mercedes will fill its tourer with all the latest technology in the hopes of competing with the likes of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, which just got a facelift.The engines will all be new as well, starting with a tiny 1.3-liter developed by Daimler's partner Renault. The French automaker will also provide its 1.5-liter diesel mill.However, the more powerful models will use in-house 2-liter turbocharged diesel and gasoline engines. These will have slightly more power than before while reducing fuel consumption. Following the trend of incremental increases in the numbers of gears that are available, all the 2019-2020 Mercedes compacts are expected to use an 8-speed automatic.Inside, the B-Class will say goodbye to what looks like old-fashioned telephone buttons and hello to double screens. Some level of autonomy is also to be expected, but it will be optional, just like all the other Mercedes money-maker features.