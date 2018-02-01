2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB Spied in German Traffic, Looks Like a Baby G-Class

Even before the introduction of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, we knew that the iconic offroader would serve as a source of inspiration for the rest of the German automaker's SUV lineup. And now that the first all-new Gelandewagen since the original has debuted, we're starting to see its design influences on future three-pointed star crossovers. Case in point with the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB, which has recently been spied in German traffic.

Expect the newcomer to mix the boxy styling of the G with the futuristic lines of the



Regardless, the in between the GLA and the GLC model will ride on the carmaker's second-generation compact modular platform (think: MFA2). This will be introduced by the new A-Class, which should land soon.



Compared to the first-generation MFA platform that serves the company's current compact model family, the new architecture will bring a noticeable increase in terms of the cabin space, while luggage capacity should also see a slight increase.



A host of turbo-four engines will provide motivation, with the gas side of the lineup ranging from a 1.3-liter created with Renault (keep in mind that the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is currently the world's



Those who prefer diesel will once again hear the name of the French brand, since the current Renault 1.5-liter oil bruners used by Mercedes-Benz will be replaced by 1.6-liter units.



And while the Germans are working on an all-electric family under the EQ sub-brand, the GLB will receive a hybrid incarnation.



We're expecting the Mercedes-Benz GLB to be introduced next year, thus coming to the US market as a 2020 model.



