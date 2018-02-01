autoevolution
 

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB Spied in German Traffic, Looks Like a Baby G-Class

Even before the introduction of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, we knew that the iconic offroader would serve as a source of inspiration for the rest of the German automaker's SUV lineup. And now that the first all-new Gelandewagen since the original has debuted, we're starting to see its design influences on future three-pointed star crossovers. Case in point with the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB, which has recently been spied in German traffic.
At least in this test form, which packs hefty cladding and a psychedelic wrap, along with provisional rear light clusters, the upcoming compact crossover appears to sport a baby G Wagon look.

Expect the newcomer to mix the boxy styling of the G with the futuristic lines of the Ener-G-Force Concept, which showed up at the 2020 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Regardless, the in between the GLA and the GLC model will ride on the carmaker's second-generation compact modular platform (think: MFA2). This will be introduced by the new A-Class, which should land soon.

Compared to the first-generation MFA platform that serves the company's current compact model family, the new architecture will bring a noticeable increase in terms of the cabin space, while luggage capacity should also see a slight increase.

A host of turbo-four engines will provide motivation, with the gas side of the lineup ranging from a 1.3-liter created with Renault (keep in mind that the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is currently the world's number one carmaker by sales volume), while higher-powered models will use 2.0-liter mills.

Those who prefer diesel will once again hear the name of the French brand, since the current Renault 1.5-liter oil bruners used by Mercedes-Benz will be replaced by 1.6-liter units.

And while the Germans are working on an all-electric family under the EQ sub-brand, the GLB will receive a hybrid incarnation.

We're expecting the Mercedes-Benz GLB to be introduced next year, thus coming to the US market as a 2020 model.

