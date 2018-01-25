autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Interior Shows MBUX Interface

25 Jan 2018, 16:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV is almost upon us, and yet we still don't have that much of a clue about what its interior is going to look like. Well, it's a Mercedes, so we have a pretty good idea, but what we mean is that it has never been spied without any kind of camouflage on.
15 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class interior2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class interior2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Interior and Production Headlights in Spyshots2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Interior and Production Headlights in Spyshots2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Interior and Production Headlights in Spyshots2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Interior and Production Headlights in Spyshots2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Interior and Production Headlights in Spyshots2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Interior and Production Headlights in Spyshots2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Interior and Production Headlights in Spyshots2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Interior and Production Headlights in Spyshots2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Interior and Production Headlights in Spyshots2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Interior and Production Headlights in Spyshots2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Interior and Production Headlights in Spyshots2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Interior and Production Headlights in Spyshots
Well, not until now, at least. Jens, our guy with a camera who seems to spend a lot of his time around a Mercedes-Benz facility has managed to catch one GLE test car stopped in traffic and, using stealth and a very strong knowledge of blind spots, he managed to get close enough to capture the SUV's dashboard.

It will surprise no one that it looks pretty much like any other modern Mercedes-Benz model: two large wide displays sitting side by side, a row of air vents below them - which, in this case, seem to be rectangular, as opposed to the round ones on the C-, E-, and S-Class - and what we can only assume is a clean center console that finishes with the new trackpad and an armrest.

The all-new MBUX infotainment system interface can also be seen with its sleek and modern graphics replacing the obsolete (and kind of obnoxious with its all-caps name) COMAND. MBUX will make its debut on the new A-Class, with all other Mercedes-Benz models that follow to use it as well.

It's pretty rare for a test car driver not to spot the person filming or photographing and immediately cover the dashboard with that thick black cloth, which is why Jens's technique deserves all the praise. Unlike the driver, who might receive a few whips on his back for this negligence.

But it's not just the cabin that will receive a complete overhaul. The exterior design is set to change as well, even though the camouflage on the outside has been just as effective as the interior one if we ignore this instance. Apart from the head- and taillights - with the latter visible in this clip as well - all the rest requires some a heavy use of the imagination to visualize.

The employment of the MHA platform means the new GLE-Class gets improved rigidity for better handling, something that seems to reflect in its overall appearance as well. The SUV has a more agile, less porky silhouette than the current model, and also a more aggressive stance about it. As long as Mercedes manages to match its ability with its looks, they should have a winner on their hands.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class mercedes-benz gle-class Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE-Class spy video
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  