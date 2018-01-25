2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Interior Shows MBUX Interface

Well, not until now, at least. Jens, our guy with a camera who seems to spend a lot of his time around a Mercedes-Benz facility has managed to catch one GLE test car stopped in traffic and, using stealth and a very strong knowledge of blind spots, he managed to get close enough to capture the SUV
's dashboard.
It will surprise no one that it looks pretty much like any other modern Mercedes-Benz model: two large wide displays sitting side by side, a row of air vents below them - which, in this case, seem to be rectangular, as opposed to the round ones on the C-, E-, and S-Class - and what we can only assume is a clean center console that finishes with the new trackpad and an armrest.
The all-new MBUX infotainment system interface can also be seen with its sleek and modern graphics replacing the obsolete (and kind of obnoxious with its all-caps name) COMAND. MBUX will make its debut on the new A-Class
, with all other Mercedes-Benz
models that follow to use it as well.
It's pretty rare for a test car driver not to spot the person filming or photographing and immediately cover the dashboard with that thick black cloth, which is why Jens's technique deserves all the praise. Unlike the driver, who might receive a few whips on his back for this negligence.
But it's not just the cabin that will receive a complete overhaul. The exterior design is set to change as well, even though the camouflage on the outside has been just as effective as the interior one if we ignore this instance. Apart from the head- and taillights - with the latter visible in this clip as well - all the rest requires some a heavy use of the imagination to visualize.
The employment of the MHA platform means the new GLE-Class
gets improved rigidity for better handling, something that seems to reflect in its overall appearance as well. The SUV has a more agile, less porky silhouette than the current model, and also a more aggressive stance about it. As long as Mercedes manages to match its ability with its looks, they should have a winner on their hands.