And we can't say the aftermarket developers are exactly helpful, since Fezza- and Raging Bull-based projects from companies such as Mansory are anything but a sight for sore eyes, at least in our book.Sometimes, it seems that not even the world wide web, whose pixel freedom means those who come up with renders have endless possibilities, can address this issue.Case in point with the render we're here to show you, which shows a hypercar-ized incarnation of the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Frankly, this Lambo looks like a bodybuilder aiming to achieve the most-pumped-up title.In theory, this digital recipe contains the right ingredients: the uber-wide stance, the artistic front air intake grille design, along with the traditional Lambo-style angles.Alas, all the bits mentioned above are combined to form a result that would only please those with a taste for visual exaggeration.Judging by the kind of extreme aero elements present on the beast, such as the air scoop feeding the naturally aspirated V12 heart of the car and the massive fixed wing adorning the posterior, we'd say the 6.5-liter motor should've received a serious power bump. But this is another story for another time.P.S.: The message delivered by the Instagram design label behind this render makes us expect even more outlandish creations: "Been working on v1.0 of this Aventador widebody in between client projects. Have more planned for this...maybe center cockpit driver position?"