2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Prototype Shows Aggressive Boot Lid

The three-pointed star's niche-filling appetite has grown further than ever before and there are plenty of ways to illustrate this. In fact, it all starts from the entry-level of the Mercedes-Benz range, whether we're talking about crossovers (think: GLB joining the second-generation GLA) or not (the 2019 A-Class Sedan and the second incarnation of the CLA).

One might expect that, with the introduction of the



Sure, the CLA will come with frameless doors and pack the kind of face that resembles Darth Vader's appearance. But the A-Class Sedan will also have its styling assets and it's enough to check out the prototype we have here to understand that.



Forget the front end of the tester - the halogen headlights we have here will be joined by optional LED units, which will completely change the face of the car (here's a



We'll focus on the posterior instead. First of all, the rear window isn't exactly what you'd find on a traditional sedan. Then there's the boot lid, which is pretty aggressive, even though the camo on the tester keeps us from getting the full picture.



As for the drawbacks of the V177 A-Class Sedan, the most important one has to be the semi-rigid rear suspension used by the lower-powered models,



Speaking of the engine range, the Sedan will borrow most, if not all, of the powerplants from the recently introduced 2019 A-Class (hatch).



Nevertheless, while the 2020 Mercedes- AMG A-Class will come in two flavors (the A35/A40 and A45/A50 nameplates are expected), only the first might make it to the Sedan. Then again, with this delivering around 300 hp, we won't complain.



