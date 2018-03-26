VW Golf Dodges Nurburgring Oil Spill Accident as BMW Crashes into Toyota 86

When one engages in a Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) adventure, there are many risks that need to be considered, from the dangerous traffic to the capricious weather. However, while these can be considered normal, at least for the Green Hell realm, there's one tricky aspect that can be almost impossible to account for, namely oil spills.

We're referring to a crash that took place during the Ring public section held yesterday, with the said spill causing multiple cars to crash.



The shenanigan can be seen in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which was caught on camera from inside a Volkswagen Golf.



The driver of the Vee-Dub kept things on the compact side when trimming the video, so we can jump straight into the action.



As such, we see the Golf struggling to come to a hald on the slippery asphalt, as the car reaches the bend where the spill had taken place.



There are multiple cars on the side of the track, with at least one of them, namely a



As the Golf finally manages to stop, we see an E46-generation BMW 3 Series sliding right past it, with the Bimmer's posterior crashing right into the nose of the 86 - the impact was pretty serious and we're expecting the damage beneath the surface to be the troubling kind.



In fact, the VW driver does the right thing after the 3 Series hits the 86, with the aficionado driving out of the danger zone.



Of course, as demonstrated by this Corvette Z06 accident that also



