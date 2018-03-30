2018 Mazda2 Gets Sport Black Limited Edition With Aero Kit

autoevolution
It's been over three years since we stepped behind the wheel of the Mazda2 and concluded it's one of the most enjoyable and honest experiences in this segment, thanks to its naturally aspirated 1.5-liter engine.
Mazda still hasn't gone all turbo, but the 2 has gained a few upgrades for the 2018 model year, which is going on sale in Britain right now.

Available from April 3rd, the Mazda2 Sport Black will be limited to 500 examples, each costing £15,995. That places it right in the middle of the price range, which varies between £13,295 and £17,095, with five revised trim levels now including SE+, SE-L+, SE-L Nav+, Sport Nav+ and GT Sport Nav+.

As fans of the car might have realized from the photos already, the Mazda2 Sport Black features a bold ground effects body kit including front and rear spoilers and side skirts. All the accent pieces are painted black: mirrors, wheels and the add-on wingover the trunk.

The engine of choice for this version is a 1.5-liter with 90 horsepower. However, 75 and 115 HP versions are also offered with the other trim levels.

New colors have also been included, namely Ceramic Metallic, Sonic Silver Metallic, Machine Grey Metallic and Soul Red Crystal.

Compared to the new VW Polo and Ibiza, the interior of the Mazda feels like it's from another era. There's no smartphone integration or digital dashboard. However, considering this supermini is around the middle of its life cycle, you can haggle and get a discount.

“These updates come less than a year after the Mazda2 benefited from a host of technical updates and now with enhanced equipment, the 2018 Mazda2 is better value than ever and remains a class-leading contender in what is still the biggest selling and most competitive segment in the UK car market,” stated Mazda UK exec Jeremy Thomson.
