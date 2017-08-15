Mercedes-AMG G63 vs. Mercedes-Benz ML Road Rage Is a Russian Bear Fight

The Russian bear fights weren't a myth. Instead, these battles were a Middle Age reality, often seeing unarmed tough guys battling trained animals. Oh and this is also the first thing that came to mind when checking out the road rage incident we're here to show you.

Truth be told, we have no idea what led to the confrontation between the drivers of the two offroaders. Heck, this could always be some sort of new-age wedding convoy tradition - given the expensive metal seen in the videos, one could expect this to be a pack of machines attending a wedding.



However, we can be certain of one thing: the driver of the ML wanted to prevent the guys in the G63 from doing fulfilling their transportation wishes. Which led to the two offroaders crashing on multiple occasions, in a match like we had never seen before.



In theory, the G-Class should have a massive advantage in such a fight. We'll start with the obvious firepower asset, given by the twin-turbo V8 Affalterbach monster lying under the hood.



Then we have the other uber-solid tech details of the G-Class, such as its recirculating ball steering, which is considerably more shock-resistant than the rack and pinion setup of the ML.



Heck, the G63 even has three manually lockable diffs the guy behind the wheel can rely on when it comes to getting out of trouble, even though the asphalt scenario seen here means that the driver probably didn't touch the little buttons controlling the said diffs.



In real life, though, things weren't all that simple. Reach for the "play" button below and you'll see what we mean.



