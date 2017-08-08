Russian Armored Personnel Carrier Always Has the Right of Way

Judging from everything we see on the Internet, Russia seems like a magical place. No, really, forget about Alice's Wonderland or whatever mystical land with talking lions lies beyond your dresser: Russia is the place where anything can happen.

The best part about this is that it also happens to be the country with the highest usage of dashcams, meaning we all get to see the wondrous things that occur over there and laugh, cry, or slap our faces really hard, depending on the occasion.This one over here is hard to understand. It shows a Russian BTR armored personnel carrier entering an intersection at speed, despite probably having a red light, and slamming into a very lucky hatchback that looks like a Kia Cee'd . It also looks like it's gray, but it's actually white, so you can never be sure of things.The video tries to suggest the military APC came out of nowhere, and it does it by showing the action just a fraction before the actual crash. However, if you look closely, you can see there's a police UAZpreceding the BTR, with running lights and everything, so the Kia driver had a bit of a warning.But a police vehicle going through an intersection very rarely means there's a 20-tonne military vehicle following at speed, so you can still feel a little sympathy for the guy. At the same time, he was also lucky to get clipped in the back, so the hatchback was just sent spinning out of the BTR's way.But the best part has to be the reaction of the soldiers sitting on top of the vehicle - or, rather, the lack of it. As the many Internet memes say, no Fs were given on that day, and we doubt things would have been any different if the crash was more severe than this.We show you this clip so you won't repeat the driver's mistake. If you're in Russia and you see a police SUV zipping by, be wise enough to stop and wait for the army vehicle accompanying it to pass as well. You might not get as lucky and run into a main battle tank instead of an mere APC.