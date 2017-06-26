autoevolution

The Crash That Keeps on Giving - Too Many Morons on Square Feet

Sometimes, you watch a clip and, from the first few seconds, you just know it's going to be good. It has that certain 'je ne sais quoi' that just screams 'viral' from its every pore.
Some other videos, though, they save the best for last. You have to be patient - a very rare virtue during the Internet age - and get through tens of seconds, sometimes even minutes of buildup until you get to the good part. That's the 'pleasure delaying' type that only those displaying extreme patience get to enjoy.

And then there are videos such as this one. Those that just keep on giving. It's one laugh after the other, with every new one building over the one before it. You think it's over, and then they somehow find a way to make it even more ridiculous, even more moronic, even more hilarious.

And it all begins with a stopped truck. The heavy vehicle came to a stop on one side of a two-lane road, essentially blocking one of the two directions of travel. Whether the driver had to take a pee or the truck broke down is completely irrelevant for what happened next.

The drivers coming from the opposite direction of our camera car have all stopped to allow a few cars trapped behind the truck to pass. A rare display of on-the-road generosity, which is probably what made our driver lose their cool. Instead of going round the still vehicle, they clipped its rear left wheel, blocking the remaining lane as well.

From here on, it all gets a bit surreal. It starts with the guy in the yellow shirt giving a very non-ironical thumbs up to the camera (or it could be the driver), but then the rest of the cast chips in, each doing their best to raise the bar on stupidity. You just can't make this stuff up. Grab the popcorn - or better not, you might choke on it.

