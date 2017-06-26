The Crash That Keeps on Giving - Too Many Morons on Square Feet

More on this:

1 Nurburgring Racing Squirrel Barely Escapes a BMW M235i Crash On the Track

2 Road Rage Between Biker and Sedan Driver: Well, That Escaladed Quickly

3 This the Worst Thing You Can Do When Trying to Avoid a Crash in Rain

4 Latvian Drifters Make an E34 BMW 5 Series Compact in 5 Seconds

5 Fatal Tesla Autopilot Crash Data Acquired by NTSB Is Now Public