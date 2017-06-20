autoevolution

Volvo Sends a Self-Driving Truck in an Underground Mine to Prove a Point

20 Jun 2017, 12:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
After being one of the first manufacturers to introduce an automated braking system on its production cars - one that had irritating alert sounds and that famously failed to function during its press presentation event - Volvo is now elbow-deep in creating an autonomous driving system.
8 photos
Volvo autonomous truck inside a mineVolvo autonomous truck inside a mineVolvo autonomous truck inside a mineVolvo autonomous truck inside a mineVolvo autonomous truck inside a mineVolvo autonomous truck inside a mineVolvo autonomous truck inside a mine
You know, Volvo and absolutely every other brand in the automotive industry, not to mention some others from different fields of activity. Everyone is now working to create the first and the best self-driving suite, and you can't help thinking how much faster and better this R&D effort would be if everyone joined forces instead of going their separate ways.

Anyway, if you're looking for peace and understanding, you've come to the wrong place. The car industry isn't a friendly place. There's some serious competition going on, with real money involved - and lots of it. That's the kind of thing that usually makes people forget about niceties and focus on their own plate.

Volvo has made ambitious claims about the safety record of its vehicles - no casualties in a Volvo car by 2020 I believe it was - and that's based on the development of driver's aid systems that would eventually come together in a self-driving package, but the Swedes aren't just working on their passenger cars.

Volvo Trucks is just as involved in this quest for AI drivers, and it's long been speculated that we might actually get to see autonomous semis on the road before actual cars. It's hard to judge the progress made by the Scandinavian company from this clip, but watching the behemoth stop inches away from the man that sits inside the cabin but is not the driver (we'll have to come up with a name for that) will give you the chills anyway.

That might also be because it all happened at 1.3 kilometers (0.8 miles) underground inside a mine, so it must have been freezing. Apparently, the automated truck is being used there to help with the transport flow and safety inside the excavation, which would make it one of the few practical applications of this technology.

Apart from looking like the scenes from an unreleased Alien movie, the clip doesn't provide much in the direction of information. It does, however, end with the tagline "Discover how automation creates new opportunities at volvogroup.com." We bet you there are a few truck drivers who read this and go: "Ha! New opportunities and fewer jobs, hey, Volvo? Why don't you just go..." we'll stop here with our imaginary rant, if you don't mind.

volvo automated truck Volvo Trucks self-driving autonomous Volvo truck autonomous truck
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017