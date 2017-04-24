autoevolution

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Shuts Down Highway To Save Kitten, Video Goes Viral

 
Cats and dogs have a habit of getting lost and becoming stuck in places where they are hard to catch without additional help.
A kitten in the UAE became a news subject after the authorities decided to temporarily close off a segment of a major highway to allow personnel to save the animal.

Fortunately, the furry rascal was saved, and it is currently safe. Nobody was injured during the rescue, and the operation’s video was viral on Facebook.

Over 34,500 people shared the video embedded below, and 2.7 million people viewed it. About 1,800 Facebook users decided to comment the heart-warming gesture.

Hopefully, it will inspire others to have more care and respect for other life forms on this planet. Who knows, maybe viewing the video will inspire some of our readers to adopt a pet from a shelter or the street.

As Gulf News remarks, the Civil Defense in Abu Dhabi always deals with incidents like these with the utmost seriousness. Their goal is to uphold humanitarian and animal welfare principles, and it is evident that they did all they could do to bring this kitten back to safety.

The video was sent to the Instagram account "Abu Dhabi Network" by a resident of the city who did not want to take any credit for it. People have praised the Civil Defense specialists for their work on this case, but also for their dedication to actions like these in general.

Actions like these are praiseworthy for government workers and other individuals across the world, especially when they help those in need.

While the other direction of travel had moderate traffic, it looks like the route that was briefly closed by authorities did not have too many cars on it in the first place. The four-lane route you see in the video and photo gallery is the longest road in the Emirates, and it runs roughly parallel to the UAE’s coastline along the Persian Gulf.

