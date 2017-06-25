autoevolution

Nurburgring Racing Squirrel Barely Escapes a BMW M235i Crash On the Track

We're no squirrel experts, but we can tell a Ring Squirrel apart from a normal one. And we've brought along an example of this German breed, one that sees such an animal defying a BMW on the track.
Keep in mind that we're not talking about your average E36 beater that offers one a cheap Ring ticket. Instead, we're looking at an M235i Racing engaged in a VLN motorsport event, so the intense moment you're about to check out involves hefty velocity values.

Track gossip talks about these Ring Squirrels having a record of their own - in this configuration, it's the width of the Nordschleife that matters. As such, we're looking at a distance of between 26-30 feet (make that 8 to 9 meters), depending on the section of the circuit chosen for the adventure.

Once the animal found itself racing across the track, both it and the driver of the Bimmer did their best to not disturb the other and it seems that the human was a bit better at this.

The racecar was already heading towards the apex (we're talking about the Brunnchen corner here, which is one of fiercest on the Ring) when the guy behind the wheel noticed the squirrel and we can clearly see the full deceleration abilities of the M235i Racing being put to work - you can zoom in on the dance of the car, which will tell you a thing or two about the motorsport ABS calibration.

In fact, rumor has it that the Green Hell closes its gates at night because that's when Ring Squirrels get the heart to race across the length of the circuit. Who knows? Maybe, if you happen to be inside a slow car, or if your reflexes are not sharp enough for the Nordschleife, you might end up getting passed by one of these creatures one day.

