Pennsylvania Mother Sets Up Son for DUI Arrest, Gets Busted Too

A Pennsylvania woman is now facing serious charges after she set up her own son for a DUI arrest back in February, presumably in an attempt to teach him a lesson and scare him off drugs. Old sayings about karma and “do not onto others...” spring to mind, don’t they?
Christy Gower is now being investigated, after she revealed during a preliminary hearing in her son’s trial that she was the mastermind behind his DUI arrest from earlier this year, WNEP reports. No word yet on what made her recant her original story.
She was the one who called the cops and led them to him, telling them that he was passed out behind the wheel, from synthetic marijuana. Police arrived on the scene and arrested the man, who is now standing trial.
As it turns out, much like in a scene from a movie, she was the one who put her son in the car and started the engine, framing the DUI so he would get arrested. The report makes no mention of her reasons for acting this way, but she could have been trying to scare him off drugs. Regardless, an intervention would have been more appropriate – and definitely more legit. She learned this lesson the hard way, or is about to.
Right now, the woman is being investigated and could face charges of reckless endangerment and false reports. Depending on whether she’s charged with a misdemeanor or felony, she could walk away with just a fine and up to a year behind bars for her unmotherly gesture, or even a few years in jail if both charges are classified as felonies. As to the kind of amends she’ll have to make to get on her son’s good side again after this, well, that’s an entirely different story.
She was the one who called the cops and led them to him, telling them that he was passed out behind the wheel, from synthetic marijuana. Police arrived on the scene and arrested the man, who is now standing trial.
As it turns out, much like in a scene from a movie, she was the one who put her son in the car and started the engine, framing the DUI so he would get arrested. The report makes no mention of her reasons for acting this way, but she could have been trying to scare him off drugs. Regardless, an intervention would have been more appropriate – and definitely more legit. She learned this lesson the hard way, or is about to.
Right now, the woman is being investigated and could face charges of reckless endangerment and false reports. Depending on whether she’s charged with a misdemeanor or felony, she could walk away with just a fine and up to a year behind bars for her unmotherly gesture, or even a few years in jail if both charges are classified as felonies. As to the kind of amends she’ll have to make to get on her son’s good side again after this, well, that’s an entirely different story.