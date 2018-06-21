Guy with Gun Tattoo on His Forehead Crashes Car, Is Arrested for Gun Possession

Perhaps the funniest part about this story is that Vines was arrested for gun possession when he has a gun tattooed on his forehead. It’s not even close to a decent tattoo, but it’s a tattoo and it’s right there, on his forehead. Even the Greenville Police Department found that hilarious, as you can see from that last line in their Facebook post on the arrest.Vines has a long history of violence and drug arrests, and had been federally prohibited from owning handguns – since he is a convicted felon. That didn’t stop him from packing heat, though.At the time of the arrest, he had crashed his Toyota Camry into a power pole. Firefighters who had arrived on the scene of the accident noticed that he had tossed something into the grass and they went to check it out.Perhaps not surprisingly, they saw that Vines had tried to dispense of a loaded Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver. Police joke that “the real gun” was recovered. The tattooed one will live for ever in Internet infamy.Police don’t mention anything else about the accident, so it’s likely that there was only one vehicle involved in the crash. No word what caused the man to lose control of the car, but at least he wasn’t injured.Vines was charged with possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving, the last two stemming from the crash that also got him busted on the gun charge. All in all, it was a bad day for this poor felon.