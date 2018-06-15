Liquor Store Robber Tries to Hijack 2 Cars, Both Drivers Pull Guns on Him

When you’re out of luck, you’re out of luck even if you’re a robber slash wannabe carjacker. Just ask 36-year-old Christopher Raymond Hill, who is now looking at a long stretch behind bars, after an insane Walmart crime spree.
It all went down at the Walmart at River City Marketplace in Jacksonville, where Hill hoped to strike gold after robbing a cash register. He also thought he could make his getaway by car, but he didn’t account for his car not starting – or for two other drivers brandishing guns to prevent him from stealing theirs.
Hill went to a Walmart liquor store and directly approached a cashier, Fox30 reports. He grabbed her by the arm and ran away with the cash register, hoping to make his escape in a silver Ford SUV. When the car wouldn’t start, he jumped into another vehicle in the parking spot, surprising the driver as he did so.
Hill asked for a ride and, when turned out, took out a knife and started cutting the driver. He didn’t expect the driver to reach for a gun in his glove box, and was scared away immediately. However, he didn’t stop here.
Still hoping to catch a ride, he jumped into another car in the parking lot, this time with a woman behind the wheel. Though shocked, she was able to get out of the car and reach into the trunk for her gun, which she used to make Hill give up and ran away.
Police eventually caught up with the failed carjacker in the bathroom of SuperCuts, where he had locked himself. He is now facing charges of carjacking with firearm or deadly weapon, strong-arm robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and trespassing.
When apprehended, he told cops, “The reason I was running and did this was because somebody was after me.”
