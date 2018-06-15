Liquor Store Robber Tries to Hijack 2 Cars, Both Drivers Pull Guns on Him

More on this:

1 Worst Hijacker in the World Picks a Chevrolet Bolt, Can't Drive It One Foot

2 Carjacker Gets Arrested Because He Chose a Vehicle He Couldn't Drive

3 Thugs Dressed as Cops, Driving a BMW M135i Try to Hijack an X5 in South Africa

4 Youths Try to Nick Former Boxer's Moped

5 Police Charge Manila Bus, Hijacker Shot Dead