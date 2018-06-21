autoevolution
 

Daimler Confirms Trump’s China Tariffs Will Cost it Money

21 Jun 2018, 13:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
In the past few months, American president Donald Trump declared an all-out economic war on the world. The U.S. is trading tariffs fire with China, the European Union and possibly Canada.
5 photos
2019 Mercedes A 200 and A 200 d to Getting 2.0-Liter Diesel This Year2019 Mercedes A 200 and A 200 d to Getting 2.0-Liter Diesel This Year2019 Mercedes A 200 and A 200 d to Getting 2.0-Liter Diesel This Year2019 Mercedes A 200 and A 200 d to Getting 2.0-Liter Diesel This Year
There are countless sectors of the global economy affected by Trump’s decisions to impose various increases in tariffs, including the automotive one. Indirectly, the increased tariffs will affect the financial outcome for 2018 for European carmakers doing business in China as well.

There are a number of European carmaker’s that are selling cars in China via the U.S., including Daimler. Cars manufactured in North America were up until recently sold on the Chinese market at lower tariffs. According to CNN, citing figures from the German carmakers’ association, BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen had a combined output of 804,000 cars last year.

On Thursday, Daimler became the first company of the three to admit that Trump’s increased tariffs, or more precisely the Chinese response to them, would cost it some money.

In an official statement, Daimler said it will sell fewer than expected SUVs and at the same time it would have higher than expected costs.

“From today's perspective, the decisive factor is that, at Mercedes-Benz Cars, fewer than expected SUV sales and higher than expected costs - not completely passed on to the customers - must be assumed because of increased import tariffs for US vehicles into the Chinese market,” Daimler said in a statement.

“This effect cannot be fully compensated by the reallocation of vehicles to other markets.”

As a result of this, the company has revised its EBIT expectations for the main divisions, expecting 2018 to be less lucrative. As per its calculations, EBIT for the Cars division is to be slightly below the previous year, while for the Vans one significantly below the previous year's level.

In 2017, Daimler’s operating profit was nearly 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) higher than in 2016.
Daimler donald trump tariff China Mercedes-Benz
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 
 