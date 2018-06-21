U.S. Military to Have Space Force Branch

5 Mercedes-Benz Vito Sport Line Gets Racing Stripe and Sports Suspension

4 Porsche 911 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Introduced With 992.2 Mid-Cycle Refresh

3 Electric Vehicle Batteries from China Not on Trump’s Tariff List

2 GM Has Its Say on U.S.-China Trade War for No Reason

More on this:

Daimler Confirms Trump’s China Tariffs Will Cost it Money

In the past few months, American president Donald Trump declared an all-out economic war on the world. The U.S. is trading tariffs fire with China, the European Union and possibly Canada. 5 photos



There are a number of European carmaker’s that are selling cars in China via the U.S., including Daimler. Cars manufactured in North America were up until recently sold on the Chinese market at lower tariffs. According to CNN, citing figures from the German carmakers’ association,



On Thursday, Daimler became the first company of the three to admit that Trump’s increased tariffs, or more precisely the Chinese response to them, would cost it some money.



In an official statement, Daimler said it will sell fewer than expected SUVs and at the same time it would have higher than expected costs.



“From today's perspective, the decisive factor is that, at Mercedes-Benz Cars, fewer than expected SUV sales and higher than expected costs - not completely passed on to the customers - must be assumed because of increased import tariffs for US vehicles into the Chinese market,” Daimler said in a statement.



“This effect cannot be fully compensated by the reallocation of vehicles to other markets.”



As a result of this, the company has revised its EBIT expectations for the main divisions, expecting 2018 to be less lucrative. As per its calculations, EBIT for the Cars division is to be slightly below the previous year, while for the Vans one significantly below the previous year's level.



In 2017, Daimler’s operating profit was nearly 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) higher than in 2016. There are countless sectors of the global economy affected by Trump’s decisions to impose various increases in tariffs, including the automotive one. Indirectly, the increased tariffs will affect the financial outcome for 2018 for European carmakers doing business in China as well.There are a number of European carmaker’s that are selling cars in China via the U.S., including Daimler. Cars manufactured in North America were up until recently sold on the Chinese market at lower tariffs. According to CNN, citing figures from the German carmakers’ association, BMW , Daimler and Volkswagen had a combined output of 804,000 cars last year.On Thursday, Daimler became the first company of the three to admit that Trump’s increased tariffs, or more precisely the Chinese response to them, would cost it some money.In an official statement, Daimler said it will sell fewer than expected SUVs and at the same time it would have higher than expected costs.“From today's perspective, the decisive factor is that, at Mercedes-Benz Cars, fewer than expected SUV sales and higher than expected costs - not completely passed on to the customers - must be assumed because of increased import tariffs for US vehicles into the Chinese market,” Daimler said in a statement.“This effect cannot be fully compensated by the reallocation of vehicles to other markets.”As a result of this, the company has revised its EBIT expectations for the main divisions, expecting 2018 to be less lucrative. As per its calculations, EBIT for the Cars division is to be slightly below the previous year, while for the Vans one significantly below the previous year's level.In 2017, Daimler’s operating profit was nearly 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) higher than in 2016.