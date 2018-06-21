Tennessee Woman Sues NASA to Keep Vial of Moon Dust Armstrong Gave Her

5 London Tube Trail Uses Regenerative Breaking to Save Power

4 Range Rover Driver Takes the “Use the Metro More Often” Advice the Wrong Way

3 UK Survey Shows Motorcycles Are The Least Stressful Commuting Vehicles

2 How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss

1 Deer Prances Around Crystal City Metro Station, Lives to Tell the Story

More on this:

Viral Stunt: Teenagers Lay Down on the Tracks as Subway Train Pulls In

There’s being a daredevil and then there’s… this. Two teenagers from Ukraine are causing a stir online with their latest stunt, which has gone viral after it was posted on social media. 6 photos



While that last part isn’t something to condemn them for, their irresponsible behavior is, voices on social media are saying. The teenagers jumped on the tracks and positioned themselves on the ground, face down between the tracks, just as the train was pulling in.



It all went down at the Dvorets Sporta station



The other people on the platform were probably not in on the stunt, though they do nothing to prevent the teenagers from jumping on the tracks. As the train pulls in, they’re actually curious to see if it hits them.



The driver of the train is the only one obviously concerned about what’s happening. He jumps out of the train even before it comes to a full stop and looks around: presumably, he had seen something on the tracks.



“[Passengers] told the driver what had happened and the young men were brought safely back onto the platform, causing long delays on the line,” the Mail says.



It also notes that commenters on social media are asking for these guys to be punished for their irresponsible act. If there’s an investigation into the incident, it hasn’t been made public to the press.



Though it’s something we see a lot in action movies, it’s not a usual sight in real life. These 2 boys tries to change that, while making sure they got their 15 minutes of Internet fame.While that last part isn’t something to condemn them for, their irresponsible behavior is, voices on social media are saying. The teenagers jumped on the tracks and positioned themselves on the ground, face down between the tracks, just as the train was pulling in.It all went down at the Dvorets Sporta station on the Metro in Kiev, the Daily Mail reports. It notes that the video was shot by a “bystander,” but it looks rather as if whoever was filming was with them. You can see one of the guys turn to the camera and wink right at the beginning of the video. That is to say, they wanted their stunt on film and they wanted it online.The other people on the platform were probably not in on the stunt, though they do nothing to prevent the teenagers from jumping on the tracks. As the train pulls in, they’re actually curious to see if it hits them.The driver of the train is the only one obviously concerned about what’s happening. He jumps out of the train even before it comes to a full stop and looks around: presumably, he had seen something on the tracks.“[Passengers] told the driver what had happened and the young men were brought safely back onto the platform, causing long delays on the line,” the Mail says.It also notes that commenters on social media are asking for these guys to be punished for their irresponsible act. If there’s an investigation into the incident, it hasn’t been made public to the press.