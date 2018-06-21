autoevolution
 

Viral Stunt: Teenagers Lay Down on the Tracks as Subway Train Pulls In

21 Jun 2018, 12:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
There’s being a daredevil and then there’s… this. Two teenagers from Ukraine are causing a stir online with their latest stunt, which has gone viral after it was posted on social media.
6 photos
Teenagers pull dangerous stunt at the Kiev Metro stationTeenagers pull dangerous stunt at the Kiev Metro stationTeenagers pull dangerous stunt at the Kiev Metro stationTeenagers pull dangerous stunt at the Kiev Metro stationTeenagers pull dangerous stunt at the Kiev Metro station
Though it’s something we see a lot in action movies, it’s not a usual sight in real life. These 2 boys tries to change that, while making sure they got their 15 minutes of Internet fame.

While that last part isn’t something to condemn them for, their irresponsible behavior is, voices on social media are saying. The teenagers jumped on the tracks and positioned themselves on the ground, face down between the tracks, just as the train was pulling in.

It all went down at the Dvorets Sporta station on the Metro in Kiev, the Daily Mail reports. It notes that the video was shot by a “bystander,” but it looks rather as if whoever was filming was with them. You can see one of the guys turn to the camera and wink right at the beginning of the video. That is to say, they wanted their stunt on film and they wanted it online.

The other people on the platform were probably not in on the stunt, though they do nothing to prevent the teenagers from jumping on the tracks. As the train pulls in, they’re actually curious to see if it hits them.

The driver of the train is the only one obviously concerned about what’s happening. He jumps out of the train even before it comes to a full stop and looks around: presumably, he had seen something on the tracks.

[Passengers] told the driver what had happened and the young men were brought safely back onto the platform, causing long delays on the line,” the Mail says.

It also notes that commenters on social media are asking for these guys to be punished for their irresponsible act. If there’s an investigation into the incident, it hasn’t been made public to the press.

subway train metro
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Use the Bush Winch Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 
 