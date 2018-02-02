Mercedes-Benz Vito Sport Line Gets Racing Stripe and Sports Suspension

One of the most appreciated vans on the market, the Mercedes Benz
Vito, is getting a boost in the beginning of the year with the launch of the Sport Line equipment package, announced on Friday the German group.
To be priced between 2,500 and 4,100 euros, depending on the options chosen, the Sport Line brings exterior and interior upgrades, as well as some technical improvements. The package will be available on the European market starting this month for the Panel Van, Mixto and Tourer versions of the Vito.
The Sport Line will ride on sports suspension and 18-inch light-alloy wheels (there is a 19-inch option as well) for weight variants 2.8 tons, 3.05 tons and 3.1 tons. Also as an option, Mercedes-Benz will offer permanent four-wheel drive.
The exterior gets a racing stripe from an adhesive film on the bonnet and doors, sport side skirts and bumpers, and detachable parts in the body color. A large panoramic roof is also optionally available. At the interior, upgrades available with the pack are seats in black artificial leather, the chrome Interior, leather steering wheel and gearshift lever and velour floor mats.
"The Vito SPORT Line combines numerous sporty items of additional equipment to offer a dynamic and attractive overall package for our successful model,"
said Klaus Maier, Head of Sales and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans.
Vito will remain one of the core models for the German manufacturer as it braces for another great year ahead. On Thursday, Mercedes-Benz posted record numbers
for 2017 and announced a record profit-sharing sum for 130,000 of its employees in Germany: a total of about 74 million euros ($91 million) will be paid. That is 5,700 euros ($7,070) for each of the carmaker's entitled tariff-scale employee.
Last year, the Daimler Group sold 3.3 million vehicles, amounting to record revenue, record earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and record net profit.