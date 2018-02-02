Heavily Armed Police Squad Mistakes Integra Exhaust Popping for AK47 Fire

Here's a video that will leave those who believe all U.S. police
officers like to shoot first and ask questions later a bit dumb-founded. A group of men in blue had the suspicion somebody was firing an automated assault rifle nearby, and even though they had their SMGs out and their fingers on the trigger, the confusion was eventually sorted out without any actual shots being fired.
It all started when a car mechanic - who owned the modified Honda
Integra that caused the entire situation - named Enrique Mendoza
jumped over Trump's fence
was toying around with his car's launch control in front of his shop. The loud two-step exhaust
definitely made for a weird acoustic experience, one that two officers situated nearby mistakingly took for assault rifle fire.
A few minutes later, a team showed up to investigate, and according to Mr. Mendoza, they weren't too nice about it. We don't get to see the dialogue from the beginning, but it's obvious from this bit that one officer, in particular, was pretty irritated, calling Enrique a "f&%$ing liar" after his claims that there had been nobody firing a gun.
The Integra owner knew very well why they were all there, but he decided to rile them up a little, probably because he didn't like their attitude. While that's perfectly understandable - nobody likes to be bullied, especially when they did nothing wrong - it's not exactly an advisable tactic when armed officers are involved. Especially if they believe there's a dangerous weapon lying around and your name is Mendoza.
In the end, Enrique finally gets to explain what happened, but not before the belligerent officer expresses his doubts, making sure he'll be twice as embarrassed once the truth comes out. The Integra is fired up, the cracks and pops go out, everything is sorted out, and the atmosphere gets a lot lighter than at the beginning. As for the angry policeman made to look a fool, well, after taking the front stage before, he's nowhere to be seen now.