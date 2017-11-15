Alleged Drunken McLaren 720S Driver Arrested after 155 MPH Chase

By now, everybody knows just how quick the McLaren 720S can be in a straight line. However, this can't be used as an excuse for speeding, with a driver in Georgia having recently found this out the hard way.

The driver of the Macca, which was allegedly drunken, took the officers on a chase, as we can see in the police car dashcam footage, which you can find at the bottom of the page.



It seems that the guy behind the wheel took the 720S up to 155 mph, but, after a few miles of hooning, decided to pull over and talk to the officers.



The driver, who was identified as Dwayne Pope, told the officer he had had three drinks - the conversation was actually spicier than that, but we don't want to ruin the surprise here.



And while the said clip doesn't show this, the driver was reportedly taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test and is now facing multiple charges, including DUI and speeding.



It's worth noting that the unconventional door opening mechanism of the 720S, which requires one to place his or her hand in between the outer layers of the door, confused the police officer who was working to bring Pope outside the vehicle.



At least we didn't end up with the third documented McLaren 720S accident



Fortunately, this incident didn't lead to another McLaren 720S crash. Speaking of which, so far there have only been two such documented accidents, with one having taken place in



While the first appeared to be a complicated case of road rage involving a biker girl, the latter saw the supercar



