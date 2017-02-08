autoevolution

2017 Mercedes-Benz Vito Gets A New Black Cab Version For London

 
8 Feb 2017, 14:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mercedes-Benz has updated its offer in the niche market of London’s black cabs in the form of a special version of the Vito.
The Vito Taxi has been completely renewed, and the model has been fitted with a rear steering axle to help it comply with regulations that compel all cars that are proposed as black cabs to have a turning circle of 25 feet (7.62 meters) or less.

Mercedes-Benz appears to be excited to have received approval for Vito’s taxi duty, and it has good reason to be, because the German brand is the only automobile manufacturer that has won it out of the two that requested the approval.

Customers that buy the Vito for Taxi duty outside London can apply for a model without a rear axle that can steer. Mercedes-Benz describes that configuration as “National Taxi,” to help buyers choose the right one for their needs.

The Vito Taxi also comes with Attention Assist as standard, which is something that can be useful for people that spend many hours behind the wheel every single day. The system we are referencing can detect whether the driver is at risk of falling asleep, and it can even notice if he or she is not paying attention to the road.

Customers can also get driver support systems like Active Parking Assist and Blind Spot Assist as optional equipment for the Vito Taxi. Moreover, the Vito has electrically operated sliding doors on both sides, and the entrance steps can also be extended at the press of a button to allow barrier-free access to wheelchair users.

Up to six passengers can use the Mercedes-Benz Vito Taxi at a time. Air conditioning and a Start-Stop function are standard, just like the electrically operated elements mentioned above. The current generation of the Vito was launched in 2014, and it is offered in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.
Mercedes-Benz Vito Vito Mercedes-Benz London taxi UK taxis
press release
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74