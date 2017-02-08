2017 Mercedes-Benz Vito Gets A New Black Cab Version For London

Mercedes-Benz has updated its offer in the niche market of London
’s black cabs in the form of a special version of the Vito.
The Vito Taxi
has been completely renewed, and the model has been fitted with a rear steering axle to help it comply with regulations that compel all cars that are proposed as black cabs to have a turning circle of 25 feet (7.62 meters) or less.
Mercedes-Benz
appears to be excited to have received approval for Vito’s taxi duty, and it has good reason to be, because the German brand is the only automobile manufacturer that has won it out of the two that requested the approval.
Customers that buy the Vito for Taxi duty outside London can apply for a model without a rear axle that can steer. Mercedes-Benz describes that configuration as “National Taxi,” to help buyers choose the right one for their needs.
The Vito Taxi also comes with Attention Assist as standard, which is something that can be useful for people that spend many hours behind the wheel every single day. The system we are referencing can detect whether the driver is at risk of falling asleep, and it can even notice if he or she is not paying attention to the road.
Customers can also get driver support systems like Active Parking Assist and Blind Spot Assist as optional equipment for the Vito Taxi. Moreover, the Vito has electrically operated sliding doors on both sides, and the entrance steps can also be extended at the press of a button to allow barrier-free access to wheelchair users.
Up to six passengers can use the Mercedes-Benz Vito Taxi at a time. Air conditioning and a Start-Stop function are standard, just like the electrically operated elements mentioned above. The current generation of the Vito was launched in 2014
, and it is offered in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.