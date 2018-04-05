GM Has Its Say on U.S.-China Trade War for No Reason

In the past few days, the first shots have been fired in what is widely considered a major trade war between the United States and China.

On the U.S. side of the fence, Chinese sourced products that have been targeted by the new regulations are exactly the ones the Asian country relies on the most for its future growth: the high-tech industry. At first glance, the U.S. stopped short of imposing new taxes on



In response, the Chinese, who have enough domestic carmakers to last them for centuries, have imposed increased taxes on soybean imports, airplanes, chemicals and… cars.



U.S. automakers conducting business in China have not yet released any statements, waiting to see how exactly this war would mean for them. SInce



GM is perhaps the luckiest of them all, as it makes pretty much all of its vehicles locally with partners Baojun, Jiefang and Wuling. For some reason, the company found it important to release a statement saying nothing, really, but urging for "constructive dialog."



“We support a positive trade relationship between the U.S. and China, and urge both countries to continue to engage in constructive dialogue and pursue sustainable trade policies.



"We continue to believe both countries value a vibrant auto industry and understand the interdependence between the world’s two largest automotive markets.”



On the other hand, brands that are imported into China, like Tesla, will suffer the fallout of the decisions made this week.