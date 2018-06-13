Donald Trump Will “Straighten Out” German Car Imports

UPDATE: Unprecedented Mars Dust Storm Might Have Killed the Opportunity Rover

The President of the United States Donald Trump is continuing his more or less veiled threats to keep German car imports on the other side of U.S. borders.



“[The European Union doesn't] take a lot of what we have, and yet they send Mercedes in to us, they send BMWs in to us, by the millions,” Trump said, as cited by



In typical Trump fashion, he didn’t say what exactly he had in mind in terms of “straightening it out.” The threat is real, though: post-G7, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the EU would take whatever action necessary if pushed on the issue of trade. If Trump raises tariffs on imports, the EU would strike back, it would not be pushed around anymore, she told reporters.



Threats and diplomatic tensions aside, the question of how Trump aims to discourage German carmakers from selling to the US is a very complicated one, the aforementioned publication stresses.



“The total number of cars produced by German automakers in the United States has increased by 180,000 since 2013 to 804,000, according to the German carmakers association. Half are exported to markets including Europe and Asia,” CNN Money writes.



All the major German carmakers have plants in the U.S., using U.S. materials and U.S. workforce to built the vehicles that they later sell to other countries. Actual import of cars actually made in Germany, or anywhere in the US for that matter, is insignificant.



