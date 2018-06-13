Audi Readies Home Charging Solution for Upcoming e-tron SUV

When the Audi e-tron SUV debuts later this summer, it would be facing the same challenges other EVs already on the market have been battling for years: the lack of a proper charging network.

48 photos



Together with SMA Solar Technology and the Hager Group, Audi is on the verge of providing its customers with hardware and software tools that would allow them to connect the e-tron to a home’s existing electric infrastructure.



In all, Audi plans to offer several charging options, ranging in output from 11 kW to 22 kW. Paired to a home energy management system (HEMS), Audi’s connect charging system would allow owners to use variable electricity tariffs.



In short, the system can charge the battery when electricity is less expensive while at the same time taking into account the mobility requirements of the owners. If a photovoltaic system is present, it can be programmed to take its electricity from there.



“In keeping with our premium quality standards, we want an electric car that fits seamlessly into the intelligently connected home, to provide genuine added value for the customer,” said in a statement Fermin Soneira, Audi head of product marketing.



“That is why we have teamed up with the two leading suppliers of home energy management systems, the Hager Group and SMA Solar Technology. That brings maximum charging convenience.”



As said, the



There are currently only two other electric SUVs on sale, The scarcity of public chargers made Audi consider developing ways which would allow buyers of the e-tron range to charge their vehicles at their own homes. Purpose-built charging solutions for homes are not a new idea, but one that has not been properly taken into account in Europe.Together with SMA Solar Technology and the Hager Group, Audi is on the verge of providing its customers with hardware and software tools that would allow them to connect the e-tron to a home’s existing electric infrastructure.In all, Audi plans to offer several charging options, ranging in output from 11 kW to 22 kW. Paired to a home energy management system (HEMS), Audi’s connect charging system would allow owners to use variable electricity tariffs.In short, the system can charge the battery when electricity is less expensive while at the same time taking into account the mobility requirements of the owners. If a photovoltaic system is present, it can be programmed to take its electricity from there.“In keeping with our premium quality standards, we want an electric car that fits seamlessly into the intelligently connected home, to provide genuine added value for the customer,” said in a statement Fermin Soneira, Audi head of product marketing.“That is why we have teamed up with the two leading suppliers of home energy management systems, the Hager Group and SMA Solar Technology. That brings maximum charging convenience.”As said, the e-tron SUV will be presented later this summer, in August. It is yet another attempt made by Audi to enter the already very dynamic electric vehicle market.There are currently only two other electric SUVs on sale, Tesla’s Model X , and Jaguar’s I-Pace . Both beat the upcoming e-tron as far as range goes, as the former can drive for 295 miles (474 km), and the latter for 298 miles (480 km). The e-tron is only good for 248 miles (400 km).