Inside Donald Trump’s Presidential Limousine, The Beast

Donald Trump made history when he finally carried out his promise to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and try and get him to drop nuclear weapons. He may have also made history as being the first US President to ever allow another diplomat a glimpse inside The Beast.
The Beast is the generic name for the Presidential limousine, the car he’s usually being driven in and that should protect him in case of an attack and carry him to safety. It’s also known as Cadillac One or First Car.
Custom-made on specifications from the U.S. Secret Service, the $1.6 million Cadillac has specs that have never been made public – and never will. Still, some rumored specs are so impressive that Men’s Health can’t help but dub The Beast a “tank in the body of a limousine.”
Because The Beast is supposed to protect Trump in a variety of scenarios, his motorcade usually includes 2 identical vehicles, literally halving the chances of accurately pinning the one in which he is. Rumors has it that the White House usually has 12 versions of the same car made at the same time, all of them functional and ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice.
Wherever Trump travels, The Beast tags along. It’s a heavy, armored and reinforced vehicle that should protect him in case of a bombing, a chemical attack and even save his life if he’s been wounded, as it’s equipped with a blood reserve in his blood type.
The tires on The Beast are usually used on medium- and heavy-duty trucks, reinforced with Kevlar and steel to make them puncture resistant. The steel rims underneath ensure that The Beast can still be driven even if the tires are punctured.
There are no keyholes to The Beast, and only a handful of Secret Service agents know how to open it. The bulletproof, five-inch-thick windows don’t open, save for the driver’s window, which only opens three inches.
Made of military-grade armor, the body of The Beast is enforced by a steel plate running underneath it, ensuring it survives a bomb blast. The fuel tank is also armor-plated and filled with a special foam that prevents it from exploding. A firefighting system is included in the boot.
“[The Beast] is equipped with rocket-propelled grenades, night vision optics, a tear gas cannon, and pump-action shotguns. It can also fire smoke grenades to counter grenade or anti-tank missile attacks,” the report says.
All these add weight to the vehicle, which means that, at 9 tons, it can only reach a maximum speed of 60 mph.
Custom-made on specifications from the U.S. Secret Service, the $1.6 million Cadillac has specs that have never been made public – and never will. Still, some rumored specs are so impressive that Men’s Health can’t help but dub The Beast a “tank in the body of a limousine.”
Because The Beast is supposed to protect Trump in a variety of scenarios, his motorcade usually includes 2 identical vehicles, literally halving the chances of accurately pinning the one in which he is. Rumors has it that the White House usually has 12 versions of the same car made at the same time, all of them functional and ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice.
Wherever Trump travels, The Beast tags along. It’s a heavy, armored and reinforced vehicle that should protect him in case of a bombing, a chemical attack and even save his life if he’s been wounded, as it’s equipped with a blood reserve in his blood type.
The tires on The Beast are usually used on medium- and heavy-duty trucks, reinforced with Kevlar and steel to make them puncture resistant. The steel rims underneath ensure that The Beast can still be driven even if the tires are punctured.
There are no keyholes to The Beast, and only a handful of Secret Service agents know how to open it. The bulletproof, five-inch-thick windows don’t open, save for the driver’s window, which only opens three inches.
Made of military-grade armor, the body of The Beast is enforced by a steel plate running underneath it, ensuring it survives a bomb blast. The fuel tank is also armor-plated and filled with a special foam that prevents it from exploding. A firefighting system is included in the boot.
“[The Beast] is equipped with rocket-propelled grenades, night vision optics, a tear gas cannon, and pump-action shotguns. It can also fire smoke grenades to counter grenade or anti-tank missile attacks,” the report says.
All these add weight to the vehicle, which means that, at 9 tons, it can only reach a maximum speed of 60 mph.