Kim Jong-un Narrowly Avoided Death by Donald Trump’s Poisoned Pen

As historic and important the Singapore summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might have been, it wasn’t without a fair share of head-scratching moments.
Take, for instance, the incredible pen-swap that happened when the two sat down to sign the very important document through which Kim pledges to drop nuclear weapons and the war with South Korea.
Social media noticed it too and it’s now flooding with (half) jokes about how Kim narrowly avoided death by poisoned pen. The reality, though, could be that he remains as secretive and paranoid as his father before him, and he only avoided leaving behind a DNA sample, The Telegraph notes.
Before Trump and Kim sat at the table, one aide is seen wiping down the pen his leader was supposed to use with some kind of cloth. He’s wearing white gloves, which only makes the gesture stand out even more.
Then, as the two leaders arrive and sit down in their respective seats, and Kim is getting ready to sign the document, his sister Kim Yo-jong emerges from the background to hand him another pen from her coat. Once he signs his name on the dotted line, she retrieves it and puts it back into her coat, and it’s never seen again.
Rumor has it that Kim even brought his own toilet to the summit, despite staying at the island hotel himself. It’s not that he’s shy and can’t go if he changes the scenery, but rather that he’s paranoid about people wanting to steal his poop and conduct DNA analysis on it. It is said that he’s keen on keeping all details about his health and his personal life a secret.
While it’s still not known how old he actually is, his efforts to keep a lid on the status of his health have been less successful. In 2014, he was seen with a limp and his fluctuating body weight has been a subject of speculation on the international press on many occasions. Well, whatever it is that ails him, at least he didn’t die from The Donald’s poisoned pen.
Anyone else spot this? There were two "Donald Trump" signing pens, NK official came in and shined up the one for Kim, then at the last minute Kim Yo Jong pulled out her own per to use instead of the one provided. Kim used that and back it went in her blazer. (Pool video) pic.twitter.com/dZWEK22IdF— Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) June 12, 2018