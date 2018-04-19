Putin’s Presidential Limousine Crash Tests and It’s a Hit

autoevolution
 

Americans call their presidential limo The Beast, and it’s usually a beefed up Cadillac. The Russians call theirs Kortezh, and was at times a Mercedes, sourced from a nation that is Russia's biggest foe ever since Hitler tried to do what Napoleon couldn’t.
In 2018, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have at least one thing in common: they will both be getting new rides. In Trump’s case, that new ride will be a new Cadillac, to replace the aging, Obama-era Beast. For Putin, local NAMI is to supply a brand new Kortezh.

According to Russia Today, citing industry and trade minister Denis Manturov, the new Kortezh has already undergone successful crash tests, putting the car on the final leg to the race for presidential service.

The minister says the car is to be shown for the first time to the public during the Moscow auto show later this year, but did not confirm rumors that the new car might be used at the presidential inauguration ceremony this May.

“The cars for trial will be delivered on time before the end of April,” Manturov said was quoted as saying by the source. “The technologies and know-how we developed under this project are effective.”

During the Soviet era, Russian state presidents were driven around in various types of cars, including the ZIL-41047. Following the fall of the Iron Curtain, Russian leaders opted for German cars. The current presidential limousine is a Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman.

NAMI, short for Central Scientific Research Automobile and Engine Institute, is in charge of the development of the new vehicle. Their expertise in manufacturing cars is limited to prototypes and concept vehicles.

Obviously, all the details about the new presidential limo are secret, so even when the car will be shown to the public, it is unlikely we’ll get much more info.
