Red Bull Drops Renault as Engine Supplier to Work with Honda

For the first time in history, Japanese manufacturer Honda would be supplying two Formula 1 teams at the same time starting next year, after it struck a deal with Red Bull for the following two racing seasons.

4 photos



For the next two years, the last before FIA’s new engine regulations kick in, Red Bull would be fielding the exact same engine as the one used by Toro Rosso. Despite the change of engine supplier, the team would continue to use the official name Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.



The move is a major blow for Renault, which has been a partner for Red Bull for the past 12 seasons. During this time, Red Bull has claimed the win in 57 Grand Prix races and won the drivers’ and constructors’ championship four times each.



As a result of the new deal, Renault would now be left with supplying only two Formula 1 teams, its own and McLaren.



“We would like to thank Renault for the past 12 years, a period during which we experienced some incredible moments together,” said Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner.



“We have sometimes had our differences, but



Honda has been involved in Formula 1 since 1964, just four years after producing their first road car. Using in-house built engine and chassis, Honda managed to win its first Grand Prix two years later.



In 1968, Honda withdrew from the series as a result of a crash that resulted in the death of driver Jo Schlesser.



More than a decade later, in 1983, they returned to F1 as engine suppliers for Spirit, Lotus, McLaren, and Tyrell. They withdrew once more in 1992, only to make another comeback in 2000 as engine supplier for the British American Racing team.



Due to the financial crisis of the time, The announcement was made by Red Bull following several weeks of talks with the Japanese. The reason for the switch is the lack of expected performance given by the current Renault engines.For the next two years, the last before FIA’s new engine regulations kick in, Red Bull would be fielding the exact same engine as the one used by Toro Rosso. Despite the change of engine supplier, the team would continue to use the official name Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.The move is a major blow for Renault, which has been a partner for Red Bull for the past 12 seasons. During this time, Red Bull has claimed the win in 57 Grand Prix races and won the drivers’ and constructors’ championship four times each.As a result of the new deal, Renault would now be left with supplying only two Formula 1 teams, its own and McLaren.“We would like to thank Renault for the past 12 years, a period during which we experienced some incredible moments together,” said Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner.“We have sometimes had our differences, but Renault has always worked tirelessly and to the best of its ability to provide us with a competitive power unit."Honda has been involved in Formula 1 since 1964, just four years after producing their first road car. Using in-house built engine and chassis, Honda managed to win its first Grand Prix two years later.In 1968, Honda withdrew from the series as a result of a crash that resulted in the death of driver Jo Schlesser.More than a decade later, in 1983, they returned to F1 as engine suppliers for Spirit, Lotus, McLaren, and Tyrell. They withdrew once more in 1992, only to make another comeback in 2000 as engine supplier for the British American Racing team.Due to the financial crisis of the time, Honda exited F1 once more in 2008. Once the crisis passed, they got back in in 2015. Honda has been supplying the engine for Toro Rosso for the first time this season.