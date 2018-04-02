2018 Honda Accord Production To Be Put On Idle Over Slow Sales, Large Inventory

Manufactured in Marysville, Ohio together with the Acura ILX and TLX compact and mid-size sedans, the tenth-generation Accord is the best one there’s ever been. Even though it’s a great car in a segment full of competitive alternatives, the Accord will have to take a step back as far as the production volume is concerned.
Citing a spokesman of the Japanese automaker, Automotive News reports that Honda plans to idle production “for 11 days over the next four months in response to sluggish U.S. sales and swollen inventories.” In greater detail, that would be two days of idling per month, along with a five-day extension of the plant’s annual shutdown.
“This is just really business as usual and we're adjusting production down to match the market condition at this moment," commented the spokesman, but the truth of the matter is that mid-size sedans aren’t selling as they used to five, ten years ago.
Take the Accord as a prime example of how the increasing demand for crossovers and SUVs affect other automotive segments. In 2013 and 2008, Honda was selling 366,678 and 372,789 examples per year in the United States, respectively. In 2017, Honda made do with 322,655 sales in this part of the world.
Inventory levels are also high, with Automotive News reporting a 104-day supply in March. By comparison, U.S. dealers had approximately 80 days worth of cars and truck on hand on average, which is more than a year earlier. What happened, though?
In addition to crossovers and SUVs, Honda dealers told the publication that “slow sales have been prompted in part by a lack of attractive lease offers.” That’s a bad move on Honda’s part, more so if you bear in mind the Toyota Camry is flying out of the showrooms, Adding insult to injury, the Nissan Altima is new from the ground up for the 2019 model year.
As we wait for Nissan to disclose the pricing of the sixth-generation Altima, here’s how the Camry and Accord stack up against each other in terms of pricing: $23,495 and $23,570.
