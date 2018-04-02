Chinese 3D Printed Electric Vehicle to Sell for Under $10,000

In a world that will soon become overcrowded with electric vehicles of all makes and sizes, the price is likely to rank as one of the most important criteria for selecting such a car.

No rebate in the world could, however, bring the price of an electric vehicle down to $10,000 (or even less, depending on the source). But a 3D printer might do just that.



Back in March, Chinese Polymaker, a company that specializes in 3D printing, announced it has created, together with car manufacturer X Electrical Vehicle Limited (XEV), a small car that will become the world’s first mass-production project created using 3D printing.



“XEV is the first real mass production project using 3D printing,” said Luo Xiaofan, Polymaker CEO.



“By saying real, I mean there are also lots of other companies using 3D printing for production. But nothing can compare with XEV in terms of the size, the scale, and the intensity.”



Called LSEV, the car can be printed in just three days, except for the chassis and seats which need to come from regular manufacturing facilities. The car's unspecified drivetrain gives it a range of some 93 miles (150 km) and a top speed of 43 mph (70 km/h).



The most striking feature of the car is the number of parts it is made of. Thanks to the way it was created, it comprises only 57 parts, compared to the over 2,000 found in an average car.



Being so tiny, the car is ideal for city roads. According to



Plans are to make the tiny EV available in Europe and Asia starting 2019.



