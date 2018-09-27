autoevolution
 

Honda CR-V Hybrid and a Manga Civic Type R Come to Paris

27 Sep 2018, 9:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Auto Events
The Japanese from Honda announced on Thursday their first dish for an European market that for a while now has developed a cultivated taste for hybrids and SUVs. Better late than never.
3 photos
2019 Honda CR-V hybrid2019 Honda CR-V hybrid
The 2018 Paris Auto Show is exactly a week away, meaning carmakers are scrambling to let the world know what they’ll show starting October 4 at Porte de Versailles. For Honda, the premieres start with the CR-V hybrid.

To become the carmaker’s first hybrid SUV on the continent, the new CR-V uses a 184 ps gasoline engine that mated the i-MMD drive modes brings fuel consumption down to 5.3l/100km (53.3mpg) and emission levels to 120 g/km (tested under the WLTP procedure).

As said, the production version which will be shown in Paris uses the i-MMD technology, which allows the car to switch between three driving modes: EV Drive, Hybrid Drive, and Engine Drive.

Alongside the hybrid CR-V will sit several other SUVs, including the new seven-seater option, but most importantly a Manga-inspired Civic Type R.

Designed together with the European-based Japanese design school Human Academy, the car is the result of a competition which called on participants to create a car inspired by the iconic Japanese comic-book drawing style.

There are no details on what came out at the end of the competition, Honda limiting itself at saying the “remarkable one-off commission will be presented at the Paris Motor Show alongside the Sport Plus model of the Civic hatchback.

Aside for the mentioned vehicles, the Honda booth in France’s capital will also feature the refreshed HR-V and some iconic Honda racers.

The Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 Formula One car equipped with the RA618H engine will be on site, as will the NSX GT3 and 2018 NSX road car.

Since Honda is a motorcycle manufacturer as well, a lineup of two-wheeled machines will be on site for the event also.
Honda CR-V Hybrid honda cr-v Honda honda civic type r 2018 Paris Motor Show
press release
May the Space Force Be With You The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Detroit: Become Weapon Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
HONDA models:
HONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactHONDA HR-VHONDA HR-V Medium SUVHONDA PilotHONDA Pilot Large SUVHONDA InsightHONDA Insight CompactAll HONDA models  
 
 