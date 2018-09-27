NASA Takes a Photo of Opportunity Rover From Mars Orbit

Honda CR-V Hybrid and a Manga Civic Type R Come to Paris

The Japanese from Honda announced on Thursday their first dish for an European market that for a while now has developed a cultivated taste for hybrids and SUVs. Better late than never. 3 photos



To become the carmaker’s first hybrid SUV on the continent, the new CR-V uses a 184 ps gasoline engine that mated the i-MMD drive modes brings fuel consumption down to 5.3l/100km (53.3mpg) and emission levels to 120 g/km (tested under the



As said, the production version which will be shown in Paris uses the i-MMD technology, which allows the car to switch between three driving modes: EV Drive, Hybrid Drive, and Engine Drive.



Alongside the hybrid CR-V will sit several other SUVs, including the new seven-seater option, but most importantly a Manga-inspired



Designed together with the European-based Japanese design school Human Academy, the car is the result of a competition which called on participants to create a car inspired by the iconic Japanese comic-book drawing style.



There are no details on what came out at the end of the competition, Honda limiting itself at saying the “remarkable one-off commission will be presented at the Paris Motor Show alongside the Sport Plus model of the Civic hatchback.”



Aside for the mentioned vehicles, the Honda booth in France’s capital will also feature the refreshed



The Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 Formula One car equipped with the RA618H engine will be on site, as will the NSX GT3 and 2018 NSX road car.



