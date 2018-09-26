BMW M235i Racing Nurburgring Near Crash Looks Like Gravel Trap Horror

Lapping the Nurburgring means one need to adapt his or her pace to the level of car hooning skills and Nurburgring layout. And there are certain Ring corners that usually catch novices off guard. Well, as it turns out, pros some time get caught in the net and we're here to bring you an example of that.

This example includes a



The coupe left the track as if it were a road car driven by an amateur unaware of the circuit's layout, ending up on the said gravel trap.



This is where the one behind the wheel started making use of the racing driver skills, managing to prevent a slide that could've sent the M235i racing into the guardrail. As such, the machine returned to the track swiftly, continuing its lap.



This adventure reminds us of how the said gravel trap was initially removed when the Ring received its 2018 touches, but the official decided to restore this.



P.S.: Those of you who are in a hurry should know that the said BMW moment can be found at the 4:57 point of the clip below. As for the rest of the clip, this brings other white-knuckle moments from the said event, so you might want to check out the full clip. For instance, if you head over to the 3:13 point, you'll notice another



