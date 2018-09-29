autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drifting In a Quarry Feels Like Tax The Ritch

The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is as precise as road cars get, as the thing has been built with the Nurburgring in mind. So what other scenarios can you use the Rennsport Neunelfer in?
Well, for one thing, you could threat the rare Porscha like a freaking rally car, take it off the road and put that 520 hp flat-six to good use.

"Wouldn't that risk damaging it, or at least the paint?" we hear you asking. You see, there are various workarounds, such as PPF (Paint Protection Film), but we're not here to deliver a lesson in detailing and other activities of the sort.

Instead, we want to show you a 3RS going all out on gravel. Wait, what?

An aficionado who happens to own a 991.2 GT3 RS recently gave his Porcha a good wash, then took it to a quarry and let the abuse take over. Of course, it was all documented with the help of at least one drone, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

This is a PDK-only car, so keep that in mind while you picture the stunts the drivers pulled inside the vehicle to perform this tail-out dance.

Now, those of you with a taste for hooning might find the setup a bit familiar and that's probably because the whole thing comes as an ode to Tax The Ritch.

You know, the YouTube label that used to treat uber-rare supercars and hypercars like rally machines. And since that YT channel hasn't posted anything for quite some time now, we're glad this adventure showed up.

Oh, and by the way, the Porshe hooner we haveh here has done the same with other  Neunelfers. For instance, here's the man doing off-the-road donuts in a non-RS GT3.

