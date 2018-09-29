2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drifting In a Quarry Feels Like Tax The Ritch

The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is as precise as road cars get, as the thing has been built with the Nurburgring in mind. So what other scenarios can you use the Rennsport Neunelfer in?

"Wouldn't that risk damaging it, or at least the paint?" we hear you asking. You see, there are various workarounds, such as PPF (Paint Protection Film), but we're not here to deliver a lesson in detailing and other activities of the sort.



Instead, we want to show you a 3RS going all out on gravel. Wait, what?



An aficionado who happens to own a



This is a PDK-only car, so keep that in mind while you picture the stunts the drivers pulled inside the vehicle to perform this tail-out dance.



Now, those of you with a taste for hooning might find the setup a bit familiar and that's probably because the whole thing comes as an ode to Tax The Ritch.



You know, the YouTube label that used to



Oh, and by the way, the Porshe hooner we haveh here has done the same with other Neunelfers. For instance,



