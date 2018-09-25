autoevolution
 

Vaughn Gittin Jr. Drifts the Nurburgring From Start To Finish, Doesn't Crash

The Nurburgring is The Place to visit for automotive aficionados, with the infamous German track generating tons of adventure on a daily basis. Well, the Ring standards have been redefined, with Vaughn Gittin Jr. drifting the Green Hell from start to finish.
Given the tons of cameras pointed at the Nordschleife every day, it's not like this stunt comes as a surprise. Then again, with the official footage now coming from Ford (the aficionado is a Formula Drift Champion who runs for the Blue Oval), the game has been changed.

Now, before we invite you to check out the slip angle anarchy in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, there are a few things we need to mention.

First of all, we're sorry Ford Performance didn't publish the lap time - what? A stopwatch number is a stopwatch number, even when it involves adding up the times achieved through the various sectors of the Ring.

Secondly, you should know that the pro drifter didn't exactly slide all across the Ring - he followed the course of the main straight, while spending a bit of time in the air.

On a more serious note, those of you asking where that growl come from, should know that the nose of this RTR Mustang is occupied by a good old naturally aspirated V8. Those poor rear tires have to deal with around 900 horsepower.

The slider took the wide line around the Carousel, steering clear of the rough concrete on the inside. Then again, with that being the quickest line around the famous bend, it's not like he was in such a rush.

Oh, and there's one more thing we need to mention - drifting is verboten (forbidden) during the Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days).

P.S.: No, that doesn't mean amateurs refrain from letting the back out on the Ring.

