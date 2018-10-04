autoevolution
Ferrari Showcases Monza Special Editions In Paris

4 Oct 2018
Now that the Monza twins are out of the box, Ferrari is much obliged to announce that the SP1 and SP2 represent the start of the Icona Ferrari lineage. The special-edition models are bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful, taking inspiration from the racing heritage of the Prancing Horse from Maranello.
In accordance with the nomenclature, the SP1 has seating for the driver and the SP2 is much obliged to accommodate two people. The exterior design is similar, with the notable exception of the fairing sections. In the case of a rollover, the hoops incorporated in the fairings are designed to protect the passengers.

The shark-like styling up front is complemented by a continuous strip of light-emitting diodes at the rear, which gives the Monza an unmistakable presence at night. The front-engine, rear-wheel-drive supercar is already sold out, and estimates range from $1.75 to $2 million. For the sake of comparison, the 812 Superfast upon which the SP1 and SP2 are based retails from $335,275.

How about those 810 horsepower from 6.5 liters and twelve cylinders? According to Ferrari, the V12 has what it takes to exceed 300 kph (186 mph). Zero to 100 kph (62 mph) comes in 2.9 seconds, which is quick by all accounts. To unlock the full potential of the car, Ferrari offers “optional lightweight contents.”

In its most Spartan configuration, the Monza SP1 tips the scale at 1,500 kilograms (dry). The SP2 adds 20 kilograms because of the second seat and additional bodywork. The 499 people who are waiting for their cars to be delivered can spend their hard-earned dollars on a line of apparel created exclusively for them by Loro Piana.

The clothing company offers Monza-themed belts, trousers, sweaters, bomber jackets, and caps, all inspired by 1950s gentlemen drivers. Ferrari has teamed up with Berluti too. The partnership resulted in footwear and travel bags, but the Oxford driving shoe is the highlight because it features the carbon-fiber fabric that Ferrari uses in the Monza.

Customers who would like seating for four and off-road capability will have to wait until 2022. Purosangue is the name of the first-ever SUV from Ferrari, and from the five-year plan presented to shareholders in September, we’re certain the powertrain will combine hybridization with the automaker’s twin-turbo V8.
