Ares Design Turns 812 Superfast Into Modern-day Ferrari 250 GTO

As far as blue-chip investments in the automotive world are concerned, the Ferrari 250 GTO is up there at the top of the spectrum. Chassis no. 3413, auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in August 2018, holds the record for the most expensive classic car ever sold at auction, raking in $48.4 million. Can you imagine how many ice creams you can eat for that mind-boggling sum of green dollar bills?
On the other hand, there are well-to-do people who prefer modern cars thanks to the availability of spare parts and bumper-to-bumper warranty that comes standard with the purchase. But there’s another side to these people, a handful of individuals who prefer to combine the benefits of modern motoring with the aesthetic qualities of the golden age.

Ares Design is more or less specialized at this sort of job, boasting the Lamborghini Huracan-based revival of the DeTomaso Pantera. This time around, the 812 Superfast serves as the canvas and the 250 GTO as inspiration.

Revealed in a series of design sketches to Robb Report, the latest creation from the Modena-based coachbuilder has been commissioned “for an unnamed client.” It is believed that Ares Design will produce fewer than ten examples, starting at “under €1 million” including the donor vehicle.

Considering that the range-topping grand tourer in the Ferrari lineup starts from €290,000 in most European markets, the asking price for the coachbuilt conversion doesn’t sound overestimated at all. But if you’re Mr. Sensible Pants, the truth of the matter is that one million euros translate to three 812 Superfast models in the garage.

“It’s a modern reinterpretation, not a copy,” argues Dany Bahar, chief executive officer of Ares Design. “If you’re going to take on a car like the 250 GTO, you need to have good hands and big balls, because every line will be criticized. But I think the proportions of this car are perfect.”

Instead of an ending note, Ares Design might be onto something with the yet-unnamed 250 GTO revival. The original lineage totals 36 examples, built between 1962 and 1964. With no more than ten modern interpretations in the offing, take a guess which is the rarest of the two breeds.
