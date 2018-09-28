autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG Project One Changes Name, Becomes Mercedes-AMG One

Revealed at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the hypercar to rule all hypercars now has a different name. From Project One to One isn’t that much of a difference, but on the other hand, don’t forget that Formula 1 technology is the backbone of this work of wonder.
“When one vision becomes one reality the outcome needs one name,” says Mercedes-AMG, and furthermore, the One is “the absolute top-of-the-line model.” Under development in the United Kingdom, the $2.7-million hypercar is undergoing wind tunnel testing at the Brackley facility where Mercedes-AMG develops Formula 1 cars.

A two-stage extendable rear wing provides maximum downforce in Race Mode, and at high speed, the One sticks to the ground like gum to the underside of the desk. Even though there’s a year left until production starts at Brackley in the United Kingdom, Mercedes-AMG decided to develop an “exclusive, mobile showroom” for future customers.

“The Future of Driving Performance” is how it’s called, and customers can even sit in the cockpit of the vehicle. The custom-built trailer with extendable sides also includes individual equipment options for the One, ensuring the uniqueness of every example produced. In total, 275 will ever be made.

If you’re planning on buying the 1,000-plus-horsepower hypercar, you’re out of luck. All models have been claimed, and Mercedes-AMG doesn’t allow owners to flip their cars. The Ford vs. Cena incident over the professional wrestler’s GT is the perfect example of how the exclusivity game works in the automotive world.

For those who managed to secure a build slot, the truth of the matter is that ownership won’t be easy. The F1-derived hybrid power unit revs to 11,000 rpm, which means that Mercedes-AMG has to rebuild the 1.6-liter V6 every 50,000 kilometers (31,070 miles).

Depending on packaging, servicing the One will be a pain in the you-know-what as well. Even an oil change could be costly, without even considering the price of the lubricant. On the other hand, don’t forget that people willing to spend $2.7 million on a car won’t cheap out on servicing.

