V12 BMW 8 Series Ruled Out, RWD Diesel Confirmed For 2019

The V12 that BMW uses in the M760Li xDrive ? It's called N74, and if you were wondering, the engine has been around since 2008. Of course it has been upgraded over the years, but like every work of mechanical excellence, this one isn't meant for every flagship in the lineup.



Speaking to



Plug-in hybrid technology is another question mark as far as the 8 Series is concerned, despite the fact the 7 and 5 Series are available with such an option. “There might be in the years to come. But at this point, in 2018, the car is perfectly set up, and I think people love to have these cars.”



What is certain about the 8 Series is sDrive, coming next year for the six-cylinder turbo diesel. As for the M8 that will premiere in 2019 for the 2020 model year, Groeber has suggested that the xDrive setup would be similar to the system found in the M5. In other words, the driver will be capable of setting xDrive to send all of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear wheels.



Benchmarked against the Porsche 911, Mercedes- AMG GT, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, the 8 Series doesn’t serve as a direct replacement for the 6 Series from the previous generation. When the cited publication asked Groeber on a coupe based on the 5 Series, the official replied that “everything is possible.”



What’s your opinion; does the naming convention of In addition to the range-topping model of the 7 Series lineage, Rolls-Royce relies on this engine for the Ghost, Wraith, Dawn, Cullinan, and Phantom. Even though it shares the CLuster ARchitecture with the M760Li xDrive, the 8 Series won’t receive the V12.Speaking to GoAuto.com.au , the vice-president of product management argues that the “V12 would be too heavy in the front.” With the 4.4-liter twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine, the 8 Series has a low center of gravity and “balanced weight distribution. So the package with the V8 (…) makes the car a proper sports car,” adds Carsten Groeber.Plug-in hybrid technology is another question mark as far as the 8 Series is concerned, despite the fact the 7 and 5 Series are available with such an option. “There might be in the years to come. But at this point, in 2018, the car is perfectly set up, and I think people love to have these cars.”What is certain about the 8 Series is sDrive, coming next year for the six-cylinder turbo diesel. As for the M8 that will premiere in 2019 for the 2020 model year, Groeber has suggested that the xDrive setup would be similar to the system found in the M5. In other words, the driver will be capable of setting xDrive to send all of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear wheels.Benchmarked against the Porsche 911, Mercedes-GT, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, the 8 Series doesn’t serve as a direct replacement for the 6 Series from the previous generation. When the cited publication asked Groeber on a coupe based on the 5 Series, the official replied that “everything is possible.”What’s your opinion; does the naming convention of BMW make sense anymore? And if the 4 Series were to receive a bigger brother, wouldn't that eat into the sales of the 8 Series?