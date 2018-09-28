UPDATE: Mercedes-AMG GT R Flips in Swedish Crash, Wheels Disappear

These days, the Internet has been boiling over the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door (here's a review of the family-destined beast). However, the driver of the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe somehow made sure the two-door model stays under the spotlights, albeit for the wrong reasons.
Sadly, the said GT R crashed, ending up on its roof - as you'll able to notice in the images above, which come from GT Board, the vehicle is resting on the grass. It's worth noting that the accident we have here took place in Sweden.
Interestingly, the wheel are missing and one can't help but wonder if the wheels and tires have been stolen. After all, the damage on the car doesn't offer any clues towards a scenario that would've seen the supercar losing its rolling goodies.
Speaking of which, the scars visible on the vehicle don't seem all that serious, even though we can't see the nose of the car, where most of the problems seem to be.
Of course, the driver could've always had the wheels removed himself to prevent theft, but since the info surrounding the matter is limited, we can't be sure of this.
With the passenger cell appearing to be untouched, we can expect the occupants to be safe, provided they had buckled up.
As for the circumstances that caused the vehicle to run off the road and flip, there's no info available on the matter. And this is why we're asking you not to jump to conclusions - the 585 horsepower output of the GT R can easily make one expect speeding to be involved.
Oh, and by the way, here's a disclamet: since the Affalterbach toy comes dressed in its debut color, namely Green Hell Magno, the car stands out even more, so you might not be able to escape this image for a while.Update:
Here's a piece of footage showcasing the poor GT R.
